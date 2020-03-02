Drakensberg Boys' Choir speaks out after sexual assault allegations

Durban - The Drakensberg Boys Choir School has denied allegations that they were covering up recent incidents of a sexual nature, that took place at the school. In a statement issued on Monday, the school denied that they had covered up the incidents to protect their image. "The school is of the firm view that there has been no cover-up and that it did indeed comply with its legal obligations," the school said. Earlier in the day, The Mercury reported that a second family had come forward with allegations that their son was fondled during while he was asleep after he and classmates watched a movie. The father, who spoke to eNCA, said his son alerted him to the incident.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that a former pupil at the school was facing a charge after he allegedly raped a fellow pupil. The boy's trial is set to take place from April 7 in the Estcourt Regional Court.

According to the statement from the school, with reference to the alleged rape reported on last week, "the School sought both legal advice as well as guidance from the Independent School’s Association of South Africa (ISASA), as soon as the incident occurred."

"In order to ascertain the facts of what transpired and based on the feedback received, the School appointed an independent legal professional to chair an enquiry to establish if in fact an offence, sexual or otherwise, had been committed. Both boys were assisted by their parents at that enquiry and an independent child psychologist was requested to attend the enquiry to assist the boys if necessary," the school said.

The statement said prior to that enquiry, the matter had already been reported to the SAPS by the parent of one of the boys, who informed the school accordingly.

"Following legal advice it was determined that a second reporting by the School to the SAPS was not necessary as the matter was now in the legal system. Furthermore, the finding of the School’s own comprehensive enquiry was not consistent with reporting this matter any further. Prior to the enquiry, an e-mail was sent to the entire parent body of the School, keeping them informed of the matter, but at all times ensuring that identities of both the boys and their parents were protected, as is required in law," the school said.

According to the statement, the parent from the latest allegation is currently embroiled in a dispute with the school for not paying school fees.

"During attempts to obtain payment from him, he threatened to besmirch the good name of the school. This matter will be properly ventilated and decided in a court of law in due course. The school is confident that it also acted properly in this matter. The parents of the children involved were informed of the incident, the matter discussed with them and appropriate action taken with the agreement of this parent," the statement read.

The school said recent allegations have been brought to the school’s attention that a member of staff used inappropriate language with a sexual undertone with the boys.

"This matter has been taken up with the member of staff concerned and a disciplinary process has been completed, as is required by law. It is clear that there was no intention of breaking the law on the part of the staff member, but a lapse in judgement occurred. This was an inappropriate comment and the staff member was disciplined. This issue will receive ongoing monitoring by both the Executive Head and the Board," the school said.

"As with any school, there will be incidents and allegations, hearings, disciplinary process and sanctions, but at no time was the School involved in any 'cover up'. The allegation that the school sweeps matters under the carpet in an effort to protect its image is not true. The School is committed to protecting all our boys and to always acting in their best interests at all times," the school statement concluded.

The Mercury