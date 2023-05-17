Drakensberg cable car project back on the cards

Durban - There is renewed excitement in some circles that the Drakensberg Cable Car Project, which has been part of KwaZulu-Natal government’s plans to attract foreign visitors for almost two decades, may finally take off. The project, initiated during former Economic Development and Tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu’s time in office, may finally see the light of day.

Back in 2020, the project was forecast to cost between R500 million and more than R1 billion, and the provincial government had been attempting to entice investors, local and international, to inject the capital to get the project started. Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) CEO Neville Matjie said the Drakensberg Cable Car project was being driven by a steering committee led by the department, and also comprised representatives from TIKZN, Tourism KZN, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the uThukela District Municipality and the traditional council in the area. He cited environmental concerns as the main challenge for the project, stressing that it was important to deal with this aspect meticulously, and that this had been the one of the reasons for the delay.

He said an environmental impact specialist had been appointed to conduct the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). “Due to the project’s proposed location, a company has been appointed to do the environmental impact assessment as part of gauging the viability of the project. As part of this EIA, and running in parallel, precursor studies are required to be completed, particularly because of the site being within World Heritage parameters,” he said. Matjie added that engagements with potential investors started some time ago, and the response had been very positive.

“Because the Drakensberg is already such a popular destination for both foreign and domestic tourists, several investors have shown interest and are awaiting the outcome of the studies and revised feasibility studies to finalise their interest,” he said. The project, once completed, envisages visitors enjoying a 7km ride on a cable car to the top of the escarpment near the Royal Natal National Park in the Drakensberg. Initial reports indicated that the proposed base station would be located in the rural Mnweni area, at least 40km off the main N3, near KZN’s border with Lesotho and the Free State.

Okhahlamba Local Municipality mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa said they were waiting for the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department to provide an update regarding the project, which he believed would be a game changer for the local economy. “This is quite exciting for some of us because this project has been in the pipeline from the time when I was a mayor back in 2003. To now hear of it getting resuscitated is something that we welcome,” said Mlotshwa this week. He added that in one of the meetings they had been shown the plans, which included the construction of three hotels in the area, a move which the mayor said would bring a lot of opportunities for locals, especially during the construction phase.