Each year, the Girls and Boys Town campus provides residential care, safety, therapy and educational support to 24 children aged between 10 and 18. It was built by Dominican nuns more than 100 years ago.
The campus is one of the flagship premises of the youth-care organisation, and it has a rich history in KwaZulu-Natal, where it is known for caring for and creating opportunities for vulnerable youth to grow and develop into responsible citizens. Since the historic campus was turned into a youth residential centre in 1978, it has nurtured many young people.
“Despite efforts to maintain the premises, some of the buildings are falling down and crumbling while some have been condemned,” said Lee Loynes, chief executive of Girls and Boys Town.
Due to this, the Girls and Boys Town launched a capital campaign to raise funds to create a new safe and homely environment for the vulnerable youth in oThongathi and surrounding areas in the province.