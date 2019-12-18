Drive to raise funds to repair Girls and Boys Town premises









Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay Durban - A campaign to rebuild the 61-year-old non-profit youth organisation, Girls and Boys Town, in oThongathi has been launched after ageing infrastructure compromised the campus buildings. Each year, the Girls and Boys Town campus provides residential care, safety, therapy and educational support to 24 children aged between 10 and 18. It was built by Dominican nuns more than 100 years ago. The campus is one of the flagship premises of the youth-care organisation, and it has a rich history in KwaZulu-Natal, where it is known for caring for and creating opportunities for vulnerable youth to grow and develop into responsible citizens. Since the historic campus was turned into a youth residential centre in 1978, it has nurtured many young people. “Despite efforts to maintain the premises, some of the buildings are falling down and crumbling while some have been condemned,” said Lee Loynes, chief executive of Girls and Boys Town. Due to this, the Girls and Boys Town launched a capital campaign to raise funds to create a new safe and homely environment for the vulnerable youth in oThongathi and surrounding areas in the province.

Loynes said that law firm Boogertman and Partners, including other firms, had already rallied to help towards the ambitious plan that would be implemented in phases.

She said rebuilding the campus would not only preserve KZN history, but also serve future generations of children who depended on Girls and Boys Town.

Loynes said they hoped the unique crowd-funding initiative would enable potential donors from companies and all South Africans to give to the worthy cause.

“We appeal to the public to assist us with this project so we can provide a home for youth in the same way as our other residences in South Africa do, including Magaliesberg and Kagiso in Gauteng and Macassar in Cape Town. We hope that South Africans will open their hearts and donate because we believe that every child needs a secure and loving home,” Loynes said.

To support this cause, phone the head office at 011 482 2655, e-mail [email protected], or visit www.girlsandboystown.org.za