Sanele May File picture: Puri Devjee

Durban - Sanele May, the driver whose truck ploughed into several vehicles claiming the lives of at least 24 people in 2013, has been released from prison. Reports suggest that he may have been released earlier this week and those close to him wanted him to return home to Swaziland before announcing his release.

According to the Facebook group created for May, those close to him are thrilled at his release.

Posting on the Sanele May support group, admin said, "A HUGE shout out to every single one of you that has been part of the journey and stuck by his side with visits, finances, messages, prayers and support from the sidelines. What a journey it has been but would not have been possible without all of you."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you to EVERY single one of you that cared, showed interest and engaged. This is the end of what has been a very challenging chapter and it's time for Sanele to write a new one! What a great start to 2020 - may you all be safe, blessed and happy and we trust this news has made your day as it has ours!"