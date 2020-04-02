Driver involved in Tollgate bridge race rant says he was shocked and hurt by the incident

Durban - The man who shot a video that went viral in which a Durban woman is heard hurling derogatory words at him, said he was hurt by the incident. Cathie Geldenhuys is seen and heard making a number of racial slurs, including calling the motorist a “c***** b******” in the video footage taken at the Tollgate Bridge intersection in the Berea area. The video went viral on social media. Geldenhuys took to her Facebook page to apologise for her behaviour, describing it as “inexcusable”. She said a man had tried to run her off the road and she panicked and became emotional, terrified and upset. “He confronted me and I behaved incredibly badly. I just want to apologise again. I used words I don’t normally use. I feel ashamed and really sorry, and I am also relieved to be alive,” Geldenhuys said.

However, the motorist who filmed the altercation had a different version of events.

The 44-year-old, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said he was alone in his vehicle on March 9 and was on his way home during peak traffic when the incident occurred.

“I was actually shocked and hurt by her utterances. I really didn’t expect it. She was such an angry lady, It’s unbelievable and just her facial expressions were enough to scare you,” said the man.

He said he noticed that Geldenhuys was on her phone while he was driving behind her.

“She was straddling the lane, and just before St Thomas Road you can either choose the left or the right lane. So I indicated and chose the left lane and entered the lane safely,” he said.

According to the man, Geldenhuys veered towards his side of the road and almost side-swiped his vehicle.

“I hooted to get her attention, that’s when she first started getting aggressive. She started swearing and showing me hand signals,” he said.

The man said he decided to record her behaviour at the next set of traffic lights at Tollgate Bridge, while stationary.

“I decided to record this whole event just to see who she was, because it was actually really bad and that’s when everything unfolded that you see in the video,” he said.

The man said he hoped that the law would take its course and that justice would be served.

However, he urged people on social media to refrain from making negative comments about Geldenhuys.

“People on social media should not stoop to her level, swear at her or call her names. There’s no need for that. They should just let the law take its course,” he said.

Bradley Singh, a member of the provincial legislature in KZN, laid charges against Geldenhuys at the Phoenix police station.

“I trust that the courts will send a strong message when the matter is dealt with and hope that her punishment will set another example for other citizens to conduct themselves in a respectful manner,” Singh said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of crimen injuria was being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.

