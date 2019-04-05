File. Blade Nzimande. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Driving long-distance trucks is not a scarce skill in South Africa. This is the view of Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande who addressed a media briefing in Durban yesterday, weighing in on the dispute between the government and the trucking industry.

The dispute was over the employment of foreign truck drivers whom the industry claimed had scarce skills.

The employment of foreign drivers has led to trucks being torched on the N3 in two incidents last month.

Nzimande said: “There are plenty of truck drivers in this country and even if there was a shortage, it’s not difficult to teach that skill.”

He said based on government information he had received, there were local companies that employed foreigners and yet there were no requests filed with the government, asking for permission.

He said once he had reviewed the information, he will be making a decision on the way forward.

Sipho Zungu, of the All Truck Drivers Foundation, distanced their organisation from the burning of trucks.

“It’s not our campaign to burn trucks but we all know that a hungry stomach has no rules,” he said.

The Positive Freight Solutions Forum, representing truck owners, held a meeting with government officials including Police Minister Bheki Cele, Home Affairs’ Siyabonga Cwele and Labour’s Mildred Oliphant on Wednesday.

The tense nature of the meeting was laid bare in a statement released by the forum which said it had been accused of non-compliance with labour laws by the government officials.

Aven Naidu of the forum said: “The government has relentlessly accused the industry of non-compliance without providing any reports on how the transgressions have occurred.

“As an organisational body, we call on the government to produce evidence of non-compliance and recognise the impact these continued attacks have on the industry and broader economy.

“The continued destabilisation ripples through to the lives of the country’s poorest of the poor.”

He said in 2004, a government White Paper on transport reflected the country had a skills shortage in long-haul truck drivers, but little had been done to resolve this issue over the past 15 years.

