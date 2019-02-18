The SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, who were assisted by security firm Reaction Unit South Africa, recovered the body of missing Ntando Nkosi from a river in Verulam yesterday. Reaction Unit South Africa

DURBAN - The body of a missing boy was found a day after he drowned while he was crossing a river in Verulam. Ntando Nkosi, 11, and his friends were on their way to play soccer when tragedy struck.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said that on Saturday morning Ntando and his friends were attempting to cross a river separating Temple Valley and Coniston when Ntando drowned.

Balram said when the unit arrived they were told that the youngsters were on their way to play soccer at the Verulam recreational grounds and had taken a short cut.

“Five of the friends managed to cross the river and two of the boys were separated from the group. But the water was quite deep and there was a strong current.

"One of the boys managed to grab on to a tree while his friend was dragged under,” Balram said.

Ntando’s grandmother, Nonhlanhla Nduku, said it was an emotional time for the family.

“Ntando’s mother has been crying since he went missing. She has not been able to sleep. My grandson loved soccer. We were told that his coach was meant to take the children but we were shocked to find out that they had to walk such a long distance. We need answers,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest had been opened at the Verulam police station.

Meanwhile, the search for Amahle Mvuyo, 9, who is presumed to have drowned in Umlazi on Friday, will enter its third day today.

Rescue Care operations manager Garrith Jamieson said yesterday that the girl’s body was still missing.

He said on Friday that emergency teams, including SAPS Search and Rescue, Metro Search and Rescue and the eThekwini Fire Department rushed to H Section, where they began searching for the girl.

Amahle was swimming with her friends in the river when they got into difficulty.

Three children got out but she was pushed further down the river.

- THE MERCURY