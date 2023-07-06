Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Drug tests clear top 10 Comrades Marathon winners to receive millions of rand in prize money

The top six 2023 Comrades Marathon men and women race winners

The top six 2023 Comrades Marathon male and female race winners. Picture: Comrades Marathon Association(CMA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - The Comrades Marathon Association(CMA) announced on Thursday that the 2023 Comrades Marathon top-10 winners had been cleared by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) to receive their prize money.

In a statement, the association said Saids had confirmed that all drug-tested athletes who completed this year’s Comrades Marathon had returned negative results for doping.

“This clears the way for more than R4 million in prize money to be paid out by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) to the deserving athletes,” it said.

CMA race director Rowyn James congratulated the winning runners in all categories on running a phenomenal race on June 11.

“We are also pleased with the Saids confirmation that no athlete who competed in the 2023 Comrades Marathon tested positive for doping; and applaud the athletes for upholding the ethos of fair play and keeping the sport clean,” he said.

More on this

Nedbank Running Club’s Tete Dijana won the men’s race in a time of 5:13:58; breaking David Gatebe’s 2016 best time of 5:18:19 by over four minutes.

Phantane Athletics Club’s Gerda Steyn claimed her victory in a time of 5:44:54, breaking Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year stranglehold on the women’s best time of 5:54:43 by more than nine minutes.

The Top 10 results of the 2023 Comrades Marathon are as follows:

Top 10 men’s results of the 2023 Comrades Marathon Picture: Screengrab of CMA results

Top 10 women’s results of the 2023 Comrades Marathon Picture: Screengrab of CMA results

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

Durban2023PietermaritzburgComrades Marathon

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe