Drugs with an estimated street value of R1.2 million found in a flat in Point area of Durban

Durban – Drugs with an estimated street value approximately R1.2 million were recovered in a flat in the Point area in Durban on Sunday.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the provincial drugs and firearms unit acted on intelligence about a large quantity of drugs.
Netshiunda said the drugs were destined for the streets of Durban.
He said the team proceeded to the identified location and raided a flat in Point.
“About 7 500 ecstasy tablets as well as suspected cocaine and ephedrine powder were found inside the flat. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is approximately R1.2 million,” he said.
Police said the search for the suspect who rented the flat was under way.
Earlier this year, IOL, reported that a drug lab was discovered at a lodge in the Point area.
The report said three people, two foreign nationals aged 32 and 46 and a local 25-year-old woman, were arrested for allegedly running the mini drug lab.
According to the report, police said the suspects turned a guest room into a drug lab.
Almost 12 000 capsules of heroin, 600g of heroin powder and 37 pieces of rock cocaine, with an estimated street value of R500 000, was found in possession of the suspects.