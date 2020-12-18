DSW workers embark on a go-slow due to lack of PPE

Durban - REFUSE collection workers in eThekwini Municipality have embarked on a go-slow, leaving rubbish bags uncollected in several suburbs across the city because of the municipality’s failure to issue employees with personal protective equipment (PPE). Head of Durban Solid Waste Raymond Rampersad on Thursday acknowledged that some of the work was not being done because of the issue of PPE, adding that the impact thereof was being felt city-wide. DA councillors who visited the Collingwood Depot said they were shocked that the unit was on a go-slow and was running short of much-needed PPE. Collingwood collects refuse in areas including Bluff, Durban Central and Chatsworth. Rampersad said the procurement of PPE had been centralised and the city’s supply chain management unit was addressing the matter.

“The impact of the go-slow is that some of the work is not being done and that is causing frustration for residents,” he said.

He said the uncollected refuse in some areas was creating health and hygiene problems as some of the waste had started to rot.

According to a report tabled before the human settlements and infrastructure committee last month, the city delivered refuse removal services to about 1.2 million households, with a backlog of about 7%.

Asked about the backlog yesterday, Rampersaid said the backlog was largely in the informal areas.

“The city has about 508 informal settlements with 200 000 residents and would need about R80 million to eliminate this backlog in the next financial year,” said Rampersad.

He said the backlog had compelled employees to work longer periods, including weekends, which contributed to the ballooning overtime bill.

DSW is recovering from another strike that took place a few weeks ago over numerous issues, including the management of overtime pay.

According to the same report before the committee, between July and September this year, DSW had incurred about R35m in overtime.

Overtime pay has become a hot potato for the municipality, with a report by the audit committee revealing recently that the city’s whole overtime bill had ballooned by more than R100m to R1.2 billion.

Rampersad said at times overtime was unavoidable.

“We have an old fleet that breaks down regularly, so you have to get people to work longer hours and even on weekends; this is not planned overtime.”

He said the city was, however, optimistic that the situation would improve as it had set aside R187m for the procurement of new fleet that was expected to arrive in May next year.

Speaking on the PPE issue, DA councillor Zamani Khuzwayo said: “It is ridiculous that the unit is failing to provide workers with essential gloves and boots. It is against the labour law and Safety Act to expose the workers to danger while performing their duties without the provision of necessary prevention measures.

“During our visit we discovered that the depot is currently running on a go-slow operation, allegedly due to the lack of PPE. This is the same depot that has reported quite a few Covid-19 cases. Currently the community serviced by this depot is affected by non-collection or late collection of refuse.

“We urge the municipality to prioritise the safety of both employees and the residents of eThekwini. We are calling on the DCM to act diligently to make sure DSW is effective and efficient. The head of the unit has failed the residents and the ANC is defending him,” said Khuzwayo.

IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said the city was filthy which was an indication that something was wrong.

“Its disappointing that at such an important time of the year, with tourists visiting, the city is this filthy. It's also shocking that there are now reports of PPE shortages. We have said that the money for these items was misused; this is evidence of that.”

Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) representative Sipho Shinga said they were aware of challenges with PPE in the municipality and the negotiations to address those issues were ongoing.

The report to the human settlements and infrastructure committee also detailed the success and the challenges faced by DSW. It said the city was still faced with huge challenges over the unavailability of landfill space.

“Given the challenging situation of the land space, the unit had embarked on an aggressive recycling initiatives which were achieving good results, with over 92 000 tons of waste recycled.”

It said the unit had also been able to empower communities and create 3 000 job opportunities through the engagement of community-based contractors.

The report goes on to detail some of the challenges faced by the unit, including illegal dumping. It said over July to September this year, there were 283 illegal dumping complaints had been received.

There were 272 complaints for non-delivery of black refuse bags and 221 complaints for non-collection of black refuse bags.

