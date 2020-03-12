DSW workers have until Saturday to clear backlog

Durban - Residents have been urged to report municipal workers who are not performing their duties to the eThekwini Municipality’s hotline to ensure that action is taken against them. Following the stand-off between workers at Durban Solid Waste (DSW) and city officials, the head of DSW, Raymond Rampersad, called for residents to play a role in ensuring that the public purse was not looted by overtime abusers. DSW workers embarked on a go-slow for more than a week after they clashed with management for tightening the grip on overtime payments. The workers claimed the overtime changes had been instituted without proper consultation. However, Rampersad said the unit had simply overspent its budget through overtime payments.

This left workers aggrieved and the city’s streets littered with piles of rubbish.

Residents said they were living in filth as uncollected refuse bags attracted rats, snakes and flies to their homes.

Rampersad said he was forced to stop the overtime situation due to runaway costs. “The workers were taking liberties in exceeding the prescript of overtime hours. Overtime doesn’t work like that. We determine overtime, not the workers,” he said.

He said DSW was given a budget of R104million in July 2019, but that had to be adjusted to R125m due to emergencies in some townships.

However, by the end of February this year, Rampersad said they spent R132m in overtime.

He said that due to the extreme Durban heat, workers were allowed to start early and finish early in the day, but some were taking too many breaks resulting in them finishing late and claiming overtime.

He admitted that not all of the blame lay with the workers as the unit was struggling with an ageing fleet, resulting in a number of breakdowns and delays in picking up refuse bags.

“Generally no one should work more than 40 hours a week, unless they can provide proof for the need to work extra. When people see workers lazing or taking extra long breaks, they must take a picture and send us the details,” he said.

He said once the municipality received the images and details and interrogated the information, they would remove the worker from the overtime roster for three months, before considering their return to the roster.

“We need to look at value for money and efficiency.

“This is not my money, it is the public’s purse. The city is in a precarious situation at this time with overtime payments and if we don’t reign it in, then the tariffs will have to go up and that is not fair on the ratepayer,” he said.

After mayor Mxolisi Kaunda intervened in the matter, the workers called off the go-slow pending the finalisation of negotiations.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure, Human Settlement and Transport, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo would facilitate the negotiations between labour and city management.

Rampersad said they had given DSW workers until Saturday afternoon to clear the backlog of uncollected rubbish.

Kaunda apologised to the residents for the inconvenience caused and committed the leadership of the city to ensure that the matter was addressed amicably.

The Mercury