Duarte hailed as a unifying figure

Durban - The IFP has hailed the late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte as a leader who played a role in unifying the warring political parties in KwaZulu-Natal. Reacting to the news of Duarte’s passing, the IFP expressed its sadness at her death, saying her contribution would be remembered. "The IFP sends its condolences to the ANC, which has lost a vocal advocate, who had represented the party – and the country – in several senior roles, including as Ambassador to Mozambique, and most recently, as ANC deputy secretary general,” IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

He described Duarte as an individual who was always willing to engage with people, even if they held different political views. "As the IFP, we regret the loss of an individual who understood the need for the reconciliation agenda between the IFP and the ANC. “During interpersonal interactions, Duarte was always pleasant. She was steadfast and firm in her views, however, one could engage robustly with her on issues. On a party-to-party basis, she was always available to engage, which was welcome, and appreciated," Hlengwa concluded. The SA Local Government Association (Salga) also joined scores of people and organisations that paid tribute to Duarte.

Salga described Duarte as an individual who had been at the forefront for the liberation of African people, adding that she would be missed. “Salga sadly conveys its condolences and lower its banner on the passing of Comrade Yasmine (Jessie) Duarte in the early hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the age of 68. “Duarte was the deputy secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC), an activist who fought at the forefront for the liberation of the African people.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Her contribution as an anti-apartheid activist and a gender activist contributed to the attainment of democratic South Africa and her passing is a huge loss for South Africa,” said Salga’s Sivuyile Mbambato Salga described Duarte as a fearless and gallant fighter and a real servant. THE MERCURY