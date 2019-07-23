Piles of rubbish have left Cynthia Warren’s property almost inaccessible in Gillatts Crescent in Cato Crest.

Durban - A Cato Crest woman who has been living with piles of rubbish outside her home for months has lambasted the municipality for ignoring her plea to have the area cleaned up. The 80-year-old woman said her front yard was almost inaccessible due to the heaps of rubbish that had accumulated over six months.

Cynthia Warren and her son Dale said they had contacted the municipality, Durban Solid Waste and the city’s health department to attend to the matter, but their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

“The area does have informal settlements and it is the people who live there who leave their rubbish on the roadside. This wouldn’t be a problem if the municipality picked it up regularly, but they do so once a week, if we’re lucky, which is totally inadequate for the number of households dropping rubbish there,” Dale Warren said.

He said the tarred road was no longer visible and he and their visitors were forced to drive over the rubbish or on the verge to gain access to the property.

“I arrived here a month ago from overseas for my annual holiday and found the entire tarred surface of the road under rubbish. After many calls to the municipality, a truck arrived but only managed to take one load of rubbish, which was almost half of the pile, but the truck never returned for the rest,” he said.

Warren said he also contacted six councillors and tried to email the municipal ombudsman, however, he received an “undeliverable to this box” response.

“I also tried the city health department, who told us that they only dealt with problems at institutions like hotels and hospitals.

“I am quite sure the municipality would be quick enough to fine us if we had a pile of stinking rubbish in our backyards, in which rats and flies were breeding. There is also wastewater discharging from a nearby property that is exacerbating the matter,” Warren said.

He said that the situation proved that there was no service delivery, and the municipality was not taking notice of the ordinary citizens when they complained.

“I have been hitting my head against a brick wall for the last month or so over this, and I have only been receiving empty promises to clean up the area,” he said.

The municipality did not respond to a request for comment sent on Sunday.

The Mercury