Durban - A Dundee man is set to appear in court on charges of murder, attempted murder, the pointing of a firearm and theft, after he allegedly went on a crime spree in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on June 20 the man had travelled to Argyle Street, in Dundee, where he allegedly shot a 41-year-old man.

“The victim was shot in the face with a shotgun. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. Later that same day, the suspect shot another man, in the Richards Bay CBD. The victim died at the scene,” she said.

Mbele said cases of murder were opened by the police in Dundee and Richards Bay.

She said on June21, the farmer allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in Dundee. The man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

“That same day, he travelled to Howick where he filled petrol in his car and allegedly drove off without paying. Howick SAPS opened a case of theft.

“The man then drove to Estcourt, where he got into an altercation with another man. The two fought and the firearm was confiscated by the police who attended to the scene.

“The police then charged the man for pointing a firearm and the firearm was confiscated,” Mbele said.

A short while later, the farmer is believed to have visited a firearm shop in Ladysmith, where he enquired about ammunition and when it was shown to him, he allegedly grabbed it and ran off without paying. Mbele said the Ladysmith police opened a case of theft.

She added that later in the day, Dundee SAPS detectives arrested the 56-year-old man.

“He was linked to the multiple cases and is expected to appear in court today,” she said.

The man is expected to be linked to other incidents in Pietermaritzburg, Tongaat and Empangeni.

The Mercury