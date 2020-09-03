Durban artists arrested in N3 protest released on R1000 bail each

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A group of Durban artists and entertainers who were arrested during a protest on the N3 on Wednesday, have been released on bail. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said 32 suspects between the ages of 20 and 46 were arrested on illegal gathering and contraventions to the National Road Traffic Act. "Their arrest follows an incident where a group of people blockaded the N3 freeway. They were each granted a bail of R1000 and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s court on 9 September," Gwala said. According to Metro Police spokesperson, Parboo Sewpersad, six vehicles, including two trucks, were also impounded. Metro Police officers stand over some of those arrested in yesterday’s protest. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / ANA

Metro Police officers stand over some of those arrested in yesterday’s protest. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / ANA

The protest was condemned by KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli and Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

“We acknowledge that people have the freedom to exercise their constitutional rights to protest, but they should do so in a peaceful manner without blocking roads therefore preventing other law-abiding citizens from going to school and work,” he said.

Kaunda implored people to exercise patience during this difficult time.

“As a democratic government, our doors remain open to discuss issues affecting our residents. Most importantly, we respect the right of people to embark on peaceful protests. What we will not tolerate is anarchy and blockading of roads which puts a further strain in our ailing economy,” he said.

The Mercury