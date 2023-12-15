Durban-born actress lands ‘dream role’

Actress and Durban Girls’ High alumni Anna Ballantine, 28, has landed a role in a World War 1 movie, ‘The Last Front’, alongside Iain Glen from the series ‘Game of Thrones’, which is set to be released early next year. Ballantine plays the role of Camille Maes, a young mother who must escape, along with her husband and newborn baby, led by Glen, who is the film’s protagonist, a widowed farmer named Leonard.

The film is set during the first days of the conflict as the German war machine advances. Ballantine, who matriculated in 2013, worked in a pizza restaurant in Berea in order to save enough money to follow her dreams of becoming an actress. “In March 2015 I made the move over to London with just a suitcase and enough money in my bank account for two weeks.”

She first started acting in unpaid student films and whatever she could get her hands on before acting in small films. Ballantine said she cried happy tears when she got the part because while she had acted in other feature films, none were on this scale with actors she “really looked up to”. “This is the biggest-scale budget shoot and biggest actors. I’ve never been on set with so many people. I remember the first day that we went on set it was a night shoot and I was just like, ‘wow, I'm in 1914’. It was absolutely incredible. Seeing everybody in their costumes, seeing the incredible set design on these streets in Belgium, and it was just unbelievable.”

She said her experience working with the actors in the movie was “amazing”. Ballantine said Glen, in particular, was the kindest, most generous, genuine, down-to-earth actor and person she had ever worked with. “Watching him was like a masterclass, I learnt so much just talking to him. He was so helpful. He would just drop these little nuggets of wisdom, and it was an amazing learning experience.”

A scene from the movie ‘The Last Front’ with Durban actors Anna Ballantine (far left) and Iain Glen from the series Game of Thrones (far right). Picture: The Last Front bv/Kinepolis Film Director Julien Hayet-Kerknawi said Ballantine was a revelation. “Throughout the production, her commitment to understanding her character was evident. She delved deep, frequently reaching out with insightful questions and discussions, showing a remarkable dedication to her craft. “On set, she was a joy to work with – eager, attentive and meticulous in her approach to blocking and scene work.”

Ballantine said she hopes the film, which will be first released in Belgium in February, will move the audiences.” I really think and hope it leaves people feeling moved and that the themes resonate with people, especially now with the current political climate with Ukraine and Palestine.” The actress was in Durban for the last three weeks. spending time with family and reconnecting with friends before leaving for London on Saturday.