Monday, September 4, 2023

Durban businesswoman found dead before trip overseas

Nothando Madubane

Nothando Madubane was found dead n an open field. Picture: Supplied.

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - The body of Nothando Madubane, 24, of Inanda, was discovered in Greenwood Park last Thursday – two days after she had been reported missing.

Her family said she was last seen leaving a salon in Berea Centre as she made preparations for her first trip abroad as she was working on expanding her business.

Madubane’s uncle, Malusi Nzimande, said his niece was preparing for the trip when she did not return home.

“The last time her brother spoke to her was earlier that day and she had said she was about to get an Uber to return home but she never reached us.

“The following day we decided to open a missing person case and as my niece was well known due to her fashion business, we thought that it would be easy for people to recognise her.

“We put up a poster on Facebook and a day later after the post went viral we got an anonymous tip-off saying we should check with Greenwood park police.

“We did and were sent to the Phoenix mortuary where we were able to identify her.

“We were told that she had multiple stab wounds to her back,” he said.

“We still have to explain to her 4-year-old daughter that she won’t get the chance to see her mother again and picking up the pieces is going to be really hard,” he said.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson of the SAPS, said the police in Greenwood Park had recovered a body of a woman on Kenville Road on August 30.

“The body was found with a stab wound and blood on the back of her head. A case of murder is under investigation,” he said.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalDurbanMurder