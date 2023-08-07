Durban Car Terminal adopts digital technology to track import and export vehicles

Durban – The Durban Car Terminal has adopted digital technology to track import and export vehicles in the facility. Transnet said in a statement on Monday that the terminal has implemented the system for over 60% of the parking bays at the site.

It said that the technology will improve the movement of both import and export cars in the yard that parks over 12 500 vehicles at a time. “This is the first of two implementation phases. A total of 7 561 parking bays have been fitted with high-tech bar-coded labels which can be scanned using hand-held devices. The scanning of the unique numbers on each of the labels is then uploaded onto the company’s operating system that can locate any car at the terminal yard in real-time.”

The barcoded labels that have been fitted at the parking bays. Picture: Supplied. Terminal manager Prince Manganyi said the system would eradicate delays that resulted from the extended time taken to locate the units in the stack. Manganyi said that the Durban Car Terminal had invested about R500 000 over the past ten months to see the project through.