Durban CBD building catches fire

Delta Property Fund confirmed that the fire at its 88 Field Street Building had been extinguished and no injuries had been reported.

Durban - A fire broke out at a Durban CBD building on Thursday.

Bongi Masinga, CEO of Delta Property Fund, said that they wished to commend their security team and the eThekwini Emergency Services for their rapid response.

“Their swift action ensured that there was no immediate danger, and that damage to infrastructure was limited.”

The company said its security personnel investigated an explosion shortly following the end of scheduled load shedding and found a fire in the main eThekwini substation.