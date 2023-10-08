Durban CBD building catches fire

Durban - A fire broke out at a Durban CBD building on Thursday.
Delta Property Fund confirmed that the fire at its 88 Field Street Building had been extinguished and no injuries had been reported.
Bongi Masinga, CEO of Delta Property Fund, said that they wished to commend their security team and the eThekwini Emergency Services for their rapid response.
“Their swift action ensured that there was no immediate danger, and that damage to infrastructure was limited.”
The company said its security personnel investigated an explosion shortly following the end of scheduled load shedding and found a fire in the main eThekwini substation.
It said the substation provided power to the 25-floor building and other buildings within the city block.
“The fire department is investigating the cause of the explosion. Damage is limited to the substation rooms, and the ceiling on the ground floor of the building, with some smoke damage to certain offices.’’
EThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The extreme heat compromised the structural stability and integrity of certain walls within the building, prompting the recommendation for a structural engineer’s assessment. Fire safety personnel also advised that the building remain closed until expert opinions on structural integrity and electrical restoration could be obtained.”