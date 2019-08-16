Durban - THE Consul-General of India in Durban, Anish Rajan, said celebrating his country’s Independence Day in the city was a special event as it was where Mahatma Gandhi’s transformation began. Rajan was among a number of people who celebrated India’s 73rd Independence Day hosted by the Consulate-General of India at India House in Morningside yesterday.

The celebrations, which mark the day India gained independence from the British, included dances and songs and culminated with the hoisting of the Indian flag.

Rajan said celebrating the day in Durban was special.

“It’s the most important day for any Indian, it’s the most important day in our history, and it’s special for me to be celebrating it in a place where Mahatma Gandhi’s transformation began,” said Rajan.

He said he was glad to see so many people come out to attend the event.

“It’s so important for all of us to be together. I’m very happy to see so many Indian and South African nationals together despite it being a working day,” he said.

Rajan said citizens should continue working to strengthen the relations between India and South Africa, and contribute to both societies.

Indren Govender, who took time off work to attend the celebrations, said it was important for local Indians not to forget their roots.

“It’s vital to remember your motherland and never forget where you come from, regardless of who you are, that is why I’m here today to embrace that.”

