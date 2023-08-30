Durban Chamber president questions energy choices

Durban - The president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has questioned the country’s approach to addressing the energy crisis, saying billions of rand were being spent on renewable energy when cheap coal was available. Prasheen Maharaj made the remarks while addressing the business community in Durban on Monday night. The event was attended by Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) Minister Ebrahim Patel, Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Maharaj said the country needed reliable and affordable energy to support the industrial base. “We have an abundance of cheap coal, yet we are spending billions of rand to create expensive and unreliable renewable energy,” said Maharaj. He said developed continents had fossil fuel problems.

“Europe is the most urbanised continent, with about 70% of its land area being urbanised. Africa, on the other hand, is the least urbanised continent, with only about 20% of its land area being urbanised. Europe has an emission and fossil fuel problem due to over-densification of the population – Africa does not. We are being sold expensive solutions to solve problems we don’t have.” He outlined other challenges faced by the business community in Durban, saying they highlighted the need to protect local industries that were being pushed to the brink of collapse by cheap imports. He said the clothing and textile industry was being affected by imports which was threatening its survival.

“While we welcome imports into South Africa, we need to protect our local industries. By protecting our local industries, we are confident we will increase our export competitiveness and add value to the global value chain.” Maharaj also called for the port of Durban upgrade to be prioritised. Mayor Kaunda expressed gratitude to the business sector for their unwavering support in revitalising the City’s economy, following several crises.