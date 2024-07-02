Durban Chamber welcomes announcement of President Ramaphosa’s cabinet

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC welcomes President Ramaphosa’s announcement on the National Executive of the Government of National Unity Prasheen Maharaj, president of The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC, said that they wish to congratulate all appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

”We are optimistic that the newly appointed National Executive will prove positive for South Africa. In our view the National Executive represents a diverse collaboration of political parties which demonstrates the vibrancy and strength of the country’s democracy and commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution. “ Maharaj added that as organised business they believe, as the political dust settles, the parties need to hit the ground running, and tackle the important task of building a just and prosperous South Africa. “Many people still live in poverty, without access to decent housing, basic services and most importantly, employment. To achieve this the GNU needs to work closely with business to create a stable and efficient platform for entrepreneurship to thrive.”

Maharaj said that building strong social cohesion goes hand in hand with growing an economy that is inclusive and provides a good quality of life for all the people of the country. “As the GNU faces the daunting task of consensus building, they should always be guided by what is in the interest of the country. We are hopeful that this new administration will focus on elevating poverty, creating more jobs and brining the high levels of crime down in the country.” Maharaj added that other key topics include fixing our rail network and improving road infrastructure. ”As part of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC will be working closely with Minister Dean Macpherson for Public Works and Infrastructure, Minister Senzo Mchunu for Police, Minister Parks Tau for Trade, Industry and Competition, Minister Patricia de Lille for Tourism and Minister Enoch Godongwana for Finance.” Maharaj said that as an organised business, they believe these portfolios are critical to addressing eThekwini Municipality’s most pressing issues. “We are appealing to the newly appointed National Executive to be mindful South Africa needs to bolster business and investor confidence. The time has come to put an end to polite conversations where promises are made, and no delivery happens. South Africa is in a crisis which is in part self-created.”