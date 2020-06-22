Durban clothing group seeks to halt Edcon plan

Durban - A Durban clothing manufacturer is one of two creditors that have filed an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court in a bid to halt the adoption of Edcon’s business rescue plan that could see the group sold by July. Kingsgate Clothing and Clematis Trading filed the application, which is to be heard today, after the retailer’s business rescue practitioners apparently told the group’s concurrent creditors, which according to court papers also includes 11 other firms, that they would only receive 4 cents on the rand of an estimated R200 million owed to them. The creditors have asked the court for an order forcing business rescue practitioners Piers Marsden and Lance Schapiro and Edcon to postpone a meeting scheduled for this afternoon when creditors would be expected to vote on the business rescue plan and approve increased remuneration for the practitioners. In his main affidavit, Kingsgate Clothing chief executive Yusuf Vahed said Edcon’s board had taken the decision on April 28 to place the clothing retailer in business rescue. He said Kingsgate Clothing and its associate companies were concurrent creditors in Edcon to the value of R24 million, while Clematis was owed approximately R18.5 million.

“When the concurrent creditors saw the plan, they were totally shocked and startled to see that what was being suggested was an anticipated dividend to them of 4c in the rand,” he said.

“This means, for the R24 million of debt owed to Kingsgate and its associated companies, a dividend is contemplated that amounts to R960 000. If this is in fact the correct position then I can say unequivocally that Kingsgate will have a very keen interest in considering a conversion of its debt into equity,” he said.

“This would not only have the advantage of giving it an expectation for a recovery in time to come of the R24m, but it will also save the company and tens of thousands of jobs that go with it. It will also serve to preserve a 50-year-old customer for Kingsgate,” Vahed said.

However, he said the business rescue practitioners appeared to be “hell-bent” on pushing through an acceptance and approval of the rescue plan as they have tendered it.

“They say that there are one or more parties interested as buyers for Edcon and/or one or more of its divisions. But they will disclose neither the party nor the amount at which interest is being shown,” he said.

Kingsgate’s attorneys, Pather and Pather Attorneys, wrote to Marsden and Schapiro asking if they had considered saving Edcon on the basis of a swop of debt to equity.

He said Marsden had responded that this had been discussed.

The firm’s attorneys sent a further letter requesting that the meeting scheduled for today be postponed until June 29 and that all relevant financial information and documents be provided so that creditors could apply their minds. He said Marsden and Schapiro had not responded to the request nor provided creditors with the information.

Vahed said Marsden and Schapiro had concluded that Edcon was not capable of rescue and that it was expedient to sell the group as a whole or one or more of its divisions.

He said if the rescue plan was adopted today, concurrent creditors would bring an application to have it set aside “on the grounds of a host of irregularities”.

In his answering affidavit, Schapiro said the creditors’ application was “littered with factual inaccuracies regarding the business rescue practitioners purported conduct, failure to produce documents and/or respond” to requests.

He said creditors had been advised that Edcon did not have any post-commencement finance and that stock had been purchased on a cash-on-delivery basis. He said the firm did not have “the luxury of time” to postpone the meeting.

“Any proposal to rescue Edcon would have to be implemented without delay. It is imperative that the accelerated sales process proposed in the business plan yields a favourable result prior to the end of June 2020 in order to provide sufficient lead time for suppler negotiations to be finalised and for summer stock to be purchased.

“If stock is not purchased, Edcon will run out of inventory and its businesses are likely to fail in the summer season due to a lack of products to sell. This will completely jeopardise any prospect of selling the businesses as going concerns and will result in thousands of employees facing the risk of losing their employment,” Schapiro said.

“If no offers are received or the businesses are not sold in July then all affected persons will be prejudiced with less value being received and tens of thousands of employees facing the risk of retrenchment,” he said.

He said Edcon had already started retrenchment consultations.

Schapiro said the practitioners were “statutorily obliged” to proceed with the meeting today and other affected persons had a right to attend the meeting and exercise their rights.

