Durban conference to tighten planning of preventative measures against climate change-related disasters

Durban – The first Built Environment Climate Change Indaba will be held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban from 31 August to 1 September.
With the recent climate change disasters experienced in KwaZulu Natal, the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), an entity of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the DPWI, will convene a Built Environment Climate Change Indaba
The Indaba aims to tighten the planning of preventative measures against climate change-related disasters and ensure a coordinated response to the challenges faced by communities as a result of such disasters.
The DPWI said the conference theme was “Restoring Access-Rebuilding, Social-Cohesion and Healing of Communities through Social Infrastructure”.
“The conference brings together professionals from government departments and the private sector together with experts and researchers with a wealth of experience from across the built environment profession,” said the department.
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said the discussions at the Built Environment Climate Change Indaba will be guided by the following thematic areas:
- Policy, regulations, incentives, and procurement regime that considers emission reduction, climate change resilience and mitigation, new technologies and innovative infrastructure design and development.
- Nurturing future skilled built environment professionals by infusing climate change as part of the built environment curriculum and training.
- Ensuring inclusivity and empowerment of the marginalised communities in the climate change discourse
- Incorporating the Indigenous Knowledge into the built environment practices and profession.
- Built Environment Sectoral contribution into the Presidential Climate Change Commission (PCCC).