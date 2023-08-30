Durban conference to tighten planning of preventative measures against climate change-related disasters

With the recent climate change disasters experienced in KwaZulu Natal, the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), an entity of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the DPWI, will convene a Built Environment Climate Change Indaba

Durban – The first Built Environment Climate Change Indaba will be held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban from 31 August to 1 September.

The Indaba aims to tighten the planning of preventative measures against climate change-related disasters and ensure a coordinated response to the challenges faced by communities as a result of such disasters.

The DPWI said the conference theme was “Restoring Access-Rebuilding, Social-Cohesion and Healing of Communities through Social Infrastructure”.

“The conference brings together professionals from government departments and the private sector together with experts and researchers with a wealth of experience from across the built environment profession,” said the department.