Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE, BLOOMBERG, 2012 BLOOMBERG FINANCE LP

Durban - A Durban couple has been implicated in a multi-million rand scam in which they allegedly laundered almost R57m over a six year period. The pair, David and Beverly Brandsma appeared alongside their co-accused Frederick Hume and Jeffery Knight in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime on Thursday on allegations of corruption and money laundering.

The four were arrested by members of the Durban Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigating unit following a two year investigation.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the Brandsmas allegedly worked in cahoots with Hume and Knight using three entities – To Be Sales 5 CC, Hume Meats PTY Ltd and Transtrade PTY Ltd – that were contracted as suppliers of frozen goods to Boxer Superstores and laundered almost R57 million.

"David Brandsma was employed by Boxer Superstores during the said period and aided by his wife, a director of To Be Sales 5 CC sourced the goods from the two other contracted entities at inflated prices and then arranged for kickbacks to be paid into his own bank account. The disguised kickback arrangement carried on until retailer’s internal auditors picked up the irregularities on one of the transactions. A case of fraud was the registered at the Westville police station in August 2017. Pending the investigations the investigating team was able to attain an interim preservation order totaling R20 million," he said.

Ramovha said all four were granted bail.

The Brandmas were granted R50 000 bail each whilst Hume and Knight are out on R75 000 bail respectively. The matter has been postponed to 26 August 2019 for a pretrial hearing.

THE MERCURY