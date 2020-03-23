Durban eateries feel the pinch as restrictions kick into gear

Durban - Local businesses and restaurants are feeling the pinch have been hard hit by the economic impact of Covid-19 as patrons stay home to avoid social contact in order to comply with the government’s alcohol curfew on bars and restaurants. Gary Clayton, owner of Keys on Florida, Davenport and Southside in Malvern and coffee shop Plate It Cafe, in Florida Road, said his businesses had been seriously affected by the government’s restrictions. According to the government’s regulations on Covid-19 hospitality businesses can only host 50 people on the premises including staff. Alcohol may not be sold after 6pm or after 1pm on public holidays and Sundays. Clayton said his business was entirely dependent on evening trade, and not being able to sell alcohol had a severe impact. “Plate It Cafe has kind of maintained because it relies on breakfasts and coffee and has been affected by about 20% but (at other outlets) we have gone from R30 000 revenue a night to R2 000. If you can’t go out to a certain place to drink alcohol, it will reduce the numbers,” he said.

He said the police also appeared confused on whether businesses could stay open and serve food after 6pm as his branches in Glenwood and Malvern had been shut down on Friday.

“For some reason the SAPS came and closed us down at 6pm, saying we weren’t allowed to sell soft drinks and food. We had customers here ready to order dinner and they all got chased out,” he said.

Clayton said the police had to apologised after he took the matter up with Umbilo Community Policing Forum chairperson.

Clayton said retrenchments was not an option as many staff had worked for him for more than five years.

SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo could not be reached for comment.

Jose Goncalves, owner of Little Havana in Umhlanga and Havana Grill at Suncoast Casino said: “Since the president's speech last Sunday it has severely impacted us, and it got even worse from Thursday when they imposed the alcohol restrictions. If I have 12 staff I can only serve 38 customers at a time. I usually have 30 staff and 150 patrons on a Friday. This Friday night we had only 19 patrons."

He said when the alcohol restriction kicked in at 1pm on Saturday business “just died”.

“Quite a few restaurants in the village closed on Saturday night. I’m just trying to figure out whether I should stay open after 6pm. It’s a matter of time before we are shutdown completely (by the government),” he said.

He said staff had been given short time notice to secure their jobs.

Another Umhlanga restaurant owner, who asked not to be named, said few people were venturing out to eat, adding that he was worried the country might go into lockdown.

“Yesterday was one of the rare times they started to queue. We packed about 30 people in and then reached capacity. It is drastically quiet and that’s my concern, how do my staff make it and waiters who depend heavily on tips,” he said.

Businesses in shopping centres were also feeling the impact.

Deborah French, owner of Burgess Florist in the Pavilion, said people were preoccupied with the virus and distracted from “delivering happiness”.

“People have called me and are worried that I am not delivering flowers. I am delivering because when deliver we are not having any contact with people,” she said.

French said she had family abroad who were feeling the impact of the virus and people were afraid of the unknown.

“It’s quite real for me. I would prefer to be closed and I think landlords would have to come to the party as well because its very serious. If someone even gives a credit card to pay, it’s a risk,” she said.

Savir Mohamed, manager of Cajee in Gateway said: “We have been affected drastically. People are not coming to the mall, there are no shoppers, trade has not been good, the impact has been immediate. Everybody in the mall is complaining,” he said.

