Durban Exhibition Centre may be used as a field hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – The Durban Exhibition Centre may be used as a field hospital to increase the current bed capacity in preparation for the expected surge of Covid-19 cases in the province. Already the province has set up more than 250 beds in Pietermaritzburg’s Royal Agricultural Showgrounds. In a report brought to the eThekwini Municipality’s executive committee this week, the city said there was a need to plan for the spread of Covid-19, including the corresponding need for additional hospital beds. The report stated that the health authorities reviewed the current bed capacity, and had concluded that the availability may become insufficient should the crisis develop on a scale as seen in Europe and the US. While the health authorities have already commissioned the phased recruitment of additional public and private hospitals to deal with the anticipated Covid-19 surge, it was further concluded that there was a need to have a temporary field hospital.

This, the report said, would serve as a solution to provide additional beds, to cater for surge capacity, to assist and cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the report, field hospitals would serve to isolate patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections from their families and communities. The field hospital would also provide ICU facilities.

After concluding its investigation of possible locations, the Department of Health found that the Durban Exhibition Centre was best positioned to serve that purpose.

“This is because it will require less building work and it can accommodate a number of beds,” the report stated.

The department also committed to restoring the facility to its original condition at the end of the period, as well as to undertake deep cleaning - including sanitising.

The Health Portfolio Committee this week conducted oversight visits at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital and General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital (Stanger Hospital), to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness to deal with Covid-19.

Both hospitals recently reopened after they had been closed following Covid-19 outbreaks.

The committee was accompanied by the select committee on health and social services.

Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said St Augustine’s Hospital was a 469-bed hospital which was a “huge” resource for South Africa and the province.

On their oversight visit, Dhlomo said patients could no longer be moved from ward to ward without following certain protocols, and neither would nurses change wards.

The Mercury