Durban families battle with loss of children killed in tow truck crash

Durban - It has been a painful weekend for Durban families whose children were killed in a crash on Friday in uMhlathuzana while they were walking to school. It is alleged that a driver lost control of his tow truck and the vehicle crashed into four children. Two children and the driver died at the scene while a third child died in hospital.

The surviving child, 13, suffered moderate injuries. The three children who died are Busani Nyamela, 6, and brothers Thato, 9 and Dimpho Mabooi, 10. The boys are from Coedmore informal settlement and attended uMhlathuzana Primary School.

The parents of the boys spoke to IOL. Busani Nyamela, 6. Picture: Supplied.

Busani’s mother, Esethu Nyamela, said her son was a caring and loving child who was mature for his age and a natural-born performer. “His favourite was Young Stunna, he would sing uMlando all the time. He would dance in the centre of the lounge to that song. It was the last song he asked me to play for him,” Nyamela told IOL. The distraught Mabooi family were unable to say much.

The boys’ father Joseph Mabooi, only shared with IOL that on the day of the accident, his boys were late for school. “They usually get a lift and then take a bus from Fremantle Road. But on that day they were late, so they decided to walk,” Mabooi told IOL. A night vigil was held by residents on Sunday in memory of the boys.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said when paramedics responded to the scene they found that a low bed tow truck with a load had hit the four children. “A truck driver believed to be in his thirties, and two children had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing the paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on scene,’’ he said. Sbusiso Dlamini from the Community Policing Forum said the families were grateful for the community’s support.

“It is encouraging to witness the united front our community has formed in the wake of this tragedy. We firmly believe that it is now time for authorities to prioritise road safety measures to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents from reccurring. “The community requests immediate attention to be given towards arranging safer transportation options.” Muzi Mahlambi, Department of Education spokesperson, said the department was saddened by the incident.