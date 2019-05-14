Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Legislation that prohibits the attachment of the property of public schools will come under scrutiny in the Constitutional Court today. In a case that could have far-reaching implications for litigation involving schools, Durban father Deverajh Moodley has brought an application to have a section of the South African Schools Act declared unconstitutional because it bars the attachment of public school property.

The matter is to be argued before the Concourt today.

Moodley had been involved in litigation against the Kenmont School on the Bluff dating back to 2009.

The litigation related to an attempt by the school to exclude his son, who is now an adult.

Moodley won his cases against the school, which resulted in cost orders being granted against it.

However, when Moodley sought payment of the costs and attached the school’s assets to satisfy the cost orders, he came up against opposition.

The school, its governing body, the KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC and the national Minister of Education all claimed that they were not liable for the costs.

The school and its governing body argued that in terms of Section 58A(4) of the SA Schools Act, the assets of public schools cannot be attached.

The section says: “The assets of a public school may not be attached as a result of any legal action taken against the school.”

The MEC and the minister argued that the cost orders had not been made against the department or ministry and relied on section 60 of the Act to explain why it was not liable.

This left Moodley with a legitimate claim, but no way to pursue it.

In a high court judgment granted last year, the court declared that Section 58(4) was inconsistent with the Constitution.

The judgment also granted Moodley leave to have the constitutional invalidity confirmed by the Concourt.

In heads of argument filed on behalf of Moodley before Concourt, it is argued that Section 58A(4) of the Act is neither reasonable nor justifiable.

“A public school has no right to use state resources to litigate as if it has an indemnity. This would lead to untenable consequences and uncontrollable costs at the expense of the public purse.”

It is also suggested in the argument for Moodley that an appropriate remedy to the legislation would be to insert “without 30 days’ notice being provided to the school and the state” after the word “school”.

This would allow for fair and adequate notice to the school and the state that if the cost order was not satisfied then the assets of the school could be attached to satisfy such cost orders.

The school and its governing body, which have sought leave to appeal against the high court judgment, argue in their papers before the court that the cost orders should have been settled by the provincial MEC and national Education minister, and that there was no need to declare Section 58(4) constitutionally invalid.

In arguments on behalf of the provincial Education Department, MEC and national Education minister, it is argued that Section 58(4) is “reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom”.

It was also stated on behalf of the government entities that the school and its governing body had been aware that they exposed themselves to risk in litigating, and could not expect the state to pay the bill, especially after being cautioned against their actions by the State and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Centre of Child Law, which was accepted as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the matter, said that the provision in Section 58A(4) sought to achieve a legitimate purpose.

“It is meant to protect the scarce (and invaluable) resources available to public schools to ensure that pupils are provided with an education of a progressively higher quality. The attachment (and alienation) of assets threatens this and is therefore absolutely prohibited,” reads the centre’s heads of argument.

The centre also said that courts, when dealing with matters involving schools, needed to be mindful of the impact that adverse court orders may have on the rights of the pupils in that school.

The centre suggested that in this matter there was no argument that Kenmont did not have the funds to pay the costs, and the court could order that it make payment within a specific period.

THE MERCURY