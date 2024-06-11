Durban fisherman dies after engine failure

Durban seine netter and experienced fisherman Goolam Fareed Essack, died doing what he loved at the age of 73 in Umgababa on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday. This comes days after the start of the 2024 KZN Sardine Run, which started on Sunday with several nettings and hundreds of crates of sardines already sold.

Essack along with his crew of three experienced difficulties with his boat while dropping a net for sardines early in the morning. Two crewmen were rescued and the third is still missing. National Sea Rescue Institute(NSRI) Craig Lambinon, said at 8:16 am NSRI Rocky Bay, NSRI lifeguard, NSRI Durban crewman, Saps, Police Search and Rescue, Netcare 911 ambulance, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, KwaZulu Emergency Medical and Rescue Services), Metro Search and Rescue and the KZN surf lifesaving network were activated by eThekwini surf lifeguards, on duty at Umgababa Main Beach. Lambinon said it had been reported that a commercial 5.5 metre rigid hull inflatable fishing boat capsized at the backline surf zone at Umgababa Main Beach, between Scottburgh and Amanzimtoti.

“There were reportedly four local adult men on the boat when it capsized. eThekwini municipal lifeguards launched into the water to assist, while fellow boats, in the area at the time, also assisted,” he said. He said other emergency services joined the eThekwini lifeguards at the beach. “Netcare 911 paramedics, eThekwini lifeguards, Police medics and the NSRI lifeguard conducted extensive CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts on the skipper.

After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased,”he said.

Lambinon said a search continued for the missing man. “A private aircraft and a Police helicopter assisted and conducted an aerial search while Police, NSRI, emergency services and eThekwini lifeguards conducted shoreline search efforts.” He said eThekwini lifeguards launched a surf rescue craft and conducted extensive search efforts for the missing man in and beyond the surf zone. “Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man…Police and lifeguards are continuing in an ongoing search effort for the missing man,” he said.

According to Lambinon the deceased skipper was taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. “Condolences are conveyed to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man. Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy and the family, friends and colleagues of the missing man,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate that a fishing boat carrying four people experienced engine failure and capsized. Netshiunda said KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest docket and missing person case for investigation. “A 73-year-old man died when resuscitation efforts failed to save him. This was after he and another three people found themselves in difficulties when their boat capsized at Umgababa main beach on Tuesday morning,” he said.

Condolences have been pouring in on various social media platforms for Essack who dedicated his life to netting and fishing. AnglerJace Govender, who is a close relative of Essack's described him as a true legend who was one of the best net manufacturers in South Africa. "He learnt to make nets from his father and he started teaching others how to make nets. He even taught a lot of people in the fishing industry how to net. I learnt from him," he said.

Mohammed Shameem Younus, said he is also a seine netter and his relationship with Essack spanned many years. Durban seine netter and experienced fisherman Goolam Fareed Essack has died. Picture: Supplied. “He was a kind, loving person who was very helpful, generous and giving. His contribution is enormous but it's sad to say his contribution went unnoticed. It's with a sad note we say goodbye to a legend,” he said. Essack’s funeral was held on Tuesday.