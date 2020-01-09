Durban foodie speaks out after McDonald's brawl viral video









Kamisha Naidoo and Pashi Reddy Picture: FB Durban - A night out with friends almost ended in tragedy for a Hillcrest couple after they were involved in a brawl at a popular fast food outlet in uMhlanga Rocks on New Year’s Day. Pashi Reddy and Kamisha Naidoo, who were featured on reality TV show My Kitchen Rules SA, had stopped at McDonald’s to grab a quick bite before driving home. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Reddy said Naidoo waited in the car while he went inside to order their food. “I had got to the front of the queue and this group of men recognised me. They were joking around and then started making crude remarks about how I’m just a chef and should go outside and cook them something. At this point, I turned to them and told them to leave me alone. I told them they were being rude and this was not the way to speak to a person,” he said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reddy said one of the men pulled out his phone and called his friends, who had been waiting outside. The two friends entered the eatery and confronted him.

“They were shouting that I had a big mouth and they were going to hurt me. They pushed me up against the wall and were trying to intimidate me.

“At this point, Kamisha came inside, saying she knew something was amiss because I was taking too long to get the food. They turned to her and began insulting her. I grabbed her and pulled her behind me,” he said.

Reddy said one of the men grabbed his tie around his neck and pulled it, choking him. He said at this point, as his attacker continued to pull the tie, he felt himself losing consciousness.

“When I came to, Kamisha was standing over me and managed to loosen the tie so I could breathe.

“The group continued to make threats and some even spat on me. As she helped me get up, we walked outside towards the car, but I realised that I need to go back inside because I’d dropped my keys,” he said.

When he went inside, the men allegedly continued to taunt him.

“I didn’t feel safe as I walked back inside. I took my stuff and left.”

Reddy has since laid a charge against the group.

He said the couple had received a massive outpouring of support from friends, family and the community.

“We’ve had calls from a whole lot of people, all just leaving supportive messages for us. We’ll continue to do what we do and move past the incident,” he said.

A spokesperson from McDonald’s was not available for comment at the time of print.

The Mercury