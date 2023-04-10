Durban Funworld owner overwhelmed by messages of support

Durban – Owner of the iconic entertainment amusement park, Durban Funworld, Nic Steyn says he has been overwhelmed by messages of support which he has received from members of the public since the news of the closure was announced. In addition to this he said the entertainment facility recorded a huge number of visitors during the Easter weekend.

“The Mercury” reported on Thursday that the amusement park will officially close its operations on May 1. Steyn told “The Mercury” that while he knew that Funworld was popular with the people from Durban and KwaZulu-Natal as it had been operating for more than 70 years, he was surprised to get calls from across South Africa from people who expressed sadness at its impending closure. “Since the article in The Mercury I have received messages from all parts of the country and beyond , and it has been quite overwhelming,” said Steyn.

Steyn added that one of the callers was from Botswana who said he was interested in buying the rides which will be sold in an online auction. “Probably the most heart-warming message was from a man from Israel who thanked me because his parents had met at Funworld many years ago and subsequently got married. “The man said he would not have been around if it was not for Funworld, which for me was quite overwhelming,” Steyn said.

He said that he had numerous interviews with different media houses, and was grateful for the support he had received from the public. “This for me demonstrates the huge impact that Funworld has had on many people and I am very happy and honoured to have been part of this,” said Steyn who celebrated his 65th birthday on Easter Sunday. Steyn said that he hoped that whoever took over the facility would provide the same level of care and ensure that people have a fun experience when they visit.