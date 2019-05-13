The eThekwini municipality has said repairs to pumps at Mahatma Gandhi Pump Station are expected to start today. Pump failures have led to a major sewage leak into the Durban harbour. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Despite a big sewage leak into the Durban harbour, the city maintains that beaches along the coastline are safe to be used by the public. A statement issued by the eThekwini Municipality said the leak was due to a failure of a number of pumps at the Mahatma Gandhi Pump Station.

This had led to at least 20% of the sewage flow discharging into the harbour at Lavender Creek.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said an investigation by the water and sanitation department had found that the pump failures were due to the failure of mechanical rakes at the entrance to the pump station, which was allowing an ever increasing amount of foreign objects to enter the pumping system.

Mayisela said the mechanical rakes have since been repaired.

However, he said due to foreign objects entering the pumps, they became imbalanced and consequential vibration caused the pumps to fail mechanically.

“The pumps are fully imported and their spare parts are not locally available.

“This has caused a delay in repairing the pumps,” he said.

He said the city was embarking on a process to “dose the overflow and aerate the polluted area” until the repaired pump was reinstalled today.

He said residents had to avoid the water only at the Durban Port.

On Friday, Transnet said they had suspended all diving operations at the port, as the sewage discharge posed a risk to diving personnel and marine life.

Transnet acting port manager, Nokuzola Nkowane, said their environmental department was engaging with the city. “We are appealing to port users for their co-operation while the city repairs the pumps,” Nkowane said.

She said that the suspension of diving activities would have an impact on companies that use the repair quays within the port’s ship repair precinct.

Transnet said their teams were also working to clear the port’s water surface.

This was already negatively affected by the large volume of plastic waste and vegetation due to last month’s heavy rains.

The sewage leak also spoiled water sports, including the Zig-Zag Durban Surf Pro, which was meant to take place at the weekend.

Event organisers, Accelerate Sport, said a recent test put the pollution at 155321 counts of E.coli/ per 100ml of water at Addington Beach.

“Good water quality is less than 100 (per 100ml of water). Poor is anything more than 2000. “We put the safety of our surfers first and, while it’s unfortunate that the event cannot take place, the ­danger of any athlete falling ill is not worth the risk,” the organisers said.

Coastwatch’s John Marshall said the leak would have a devastating impact on the environment.

He said it would also affect subsistence fishermen.

