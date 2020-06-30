Durban hospitals slam fake news saying they are closed due to Covid-19

Durban - Two Durban hospitals have slammed reports claiming they have shut down and will not be taking on any new patients due to a spread in Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, a WhatsApp message was shared among community groups, claiming Netcare's St Augustine's Hospital had shut after six doctors contracted the coronavirus from patients and had infected six nurses.

The message goes on to say that patients from the hospital have been transferred to the Life Entabeni, Netcare Parklands and Life Westville hospitals.

The text message that has been shared on social media



According to Netcare St Augustine's Hospital general manager, Heinrich Venter, the message is a hoax.

The hoax message that has circulated on social media

"There is no truth whatsoever that Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital will be closing down today and that patients will be transferred to other hospitals, or that any doctors at the hospital has tested positive for Covid-19. The message which seems to currently be circulating on WhatApp is fake and highly irresponsible," he said.