Durban lawyers challenge lockdown

Durban - The Constitutional Lawyers for Democracy (CLD) sent a letter of demand to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday calling for him to urgently lift the lockdown and to dissolve the National Command Council (NCC), claiming the government had violated a slew of citizens’ constitutional rights. The Durban-based group, comprising attorneys Yusuf Ismail and Thembinkosi Luthuli, advocates Christo van Rensburg and Delia Turner, and emeritus Professor George Devenish, acting in their personal capacity as citizens, called on Ramaphosa to “immediately end the lockdown” or “at the very least” reduce it to alert level 1 “on legal, medical, economic and humanitarian grounds” and to invalidate the NCC. The 20-page letter and 123 pages of supporting documents, which include international medical studies on Covid-19, was also sent to Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. The CLD spokesperson, Ismail, said the lockdown had underpinned “the fascist nature of the state in its abuse of people”. He said the NCC appeared to be “compromising parliamentary over- sight and opening the door for excess abuse of state power, such as unlawful arrests.

“It makes no sense arresting someone walking in isolation on the road while allowing the unchecked contact between individuals in grocery stores and the massive pension payout queues.”

He said there was “a growing body of medical expertise” which indicated that the lockdown was not sustainable.

“You simply don’t impose a mass Orwellian house arrest on the fit and healthy,” Ismail said.

In its letter, the group said data from best-studied countries showed Covid-19’s lethality was on average 0.2%, which was “in the range of a severe (flu) and about 20 times lower” than originally assumed by the World Health Organization.

“Up to 80% of all test-positive persons remain asymptomatic. Even among 70-79-year-olds, 60% remain asymptomatic. Over 95% of all persons show very mild symptoms at most.

“Up to one third of all persons already have a certain background immunity to Covid-19 due to contact with previous coronaviruses (common cold viruses). The median or average age of the deceased in most countries is over 80 years and only 1% of the deceased had no serious preconditions,” they said.

“There are growing concerns of false positives being emitted from the amateurish RT-PCR test. You do not solve a medical issue by deploying a trigger-happy army with guns pointed at the population,” the letter read.

Ismail claimed the “draconian lockdown”, described as one of the harshest in the world, would not pass constitutional muster.

The CLD questioned why the pandemic had been dealt with using the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2002, and not the International Health Regulations Act, 28 of 1974, which provided for dealing with 32 infectious diseases, including health measures at ports and airports.

Interventions under this law, they said, did not allow for the suspension of constitutional rights, which was a feature of some of regulations under the DMA.

“As a result of alleged Covid-19 in South Africa, an authoritarian entity calling itself the NCC, operating without any parliamentary oversight or constitutional mandate, is now engaged in decision-making and policy enactment, as well as determining the regulations,” the group said.

They claimed that as a decision-making body with no legitimate constitutional existence, any regulations it passed were “invalid” and “null and void”.

The group contended that DMA regulations disrupted citizens’ constitutional rights.

It also said that the right to freedom of expression had been disrupted, as under Regulation 11(5), challenging the conventional view of the virus could be criminalised.

The group said as the Constitution had not been suspended, citizens still had their ability to invoke their constitutional rights without limitation and the provisions of the bill of rights remained in place. They advised citizens to plead not guilty to lockdown offences and to run their cases to trial.

“Any law enforcement official trying to arrest a citizen for contravening lockdown regulations is acting in our opinion unlawfully, outside the ambit of the Criminal Procedure Act and without any form of constitutional mandate, and therefore can be potentially charged for assault in a criminal court, and sued for damages in a civil court,” they said.

President Ramaphosa had five days to respond, failing which the CLD would seek relief to dissolve the NCC on the grounds of it being “totally unconstitutional and its regulations consequently invalid”.

Mkhize’s spokesperson, Popo Maja, said the “lockdown is not a South African invention, it is a public health measure practice internationally to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

