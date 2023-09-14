Durban man handed hefty sentence for attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, murder of two others

Durban - A 23-year-old Durban man was handed two terms of life in prison and 15 years for the murder of two men and the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in the Quarry Heights area. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Andile Biyela was sentenced by the Durban Regional Court for the murder of Mthandeni Mpofana and Mxolisi Gida, and the attempted murder of Luyanda Ntuli in 2021.

She said Biyela had been in a relationship with Ntuli, however they had broken up before the attack. She further explained that at the time of the attack Ntuli was in a relationship with Mpofana. “On the day of the incident, Biyela went to Mpofana’s home where Ntuli, Gida and some other people were. They refused him entry and he went away. He returned a few hours later, accompanied by another, unknown, man and they broke the door down. “Biyela pointed at Mpofana, and the unknown man walked up to him and shot him in the head. Biyela then pointed to Gida, and he was also shot in the head.

“Biyela then pointed at Ntuli and the shooter walked up to her and placed the gun to her head. She managed to push the gun away and a shot went off, grazing her on her elbow. Biyela and the shooter then fled.” The NPA said that the following day the accused contacted Ntuli on her cellphone, asking to meet at a nearby park. “He instructed her to come alone, without alerting the police. She contacted the police who set up an operation and stayed close by. They arrested Biyela when he appeared.”

In court, Regional Court Prosecutor Carlson Govender led Ntuli’s evidence, as well as that of the investigating officer. Govender also handed in a pre-sentencing report where Ntuli told the court about how the ordeal had affected her life. “She said Biyela had destroyed her life. She was forced to leave school after the incident due to her injuries. She also said that he had physically abused her when they were in a relationship. Ntuli asked the court to impose a harsh sentence on him.”