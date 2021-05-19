Durban man receives 30-year sentence for double murder

DURBAN - A Durban man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering two cousins at Simplace Informal Settlement in Effingham.

Given Mkhize, 32, had lost his temper during an argument with the two cousins, Mthobisi Dlamini, 26, and Sthembiso Dlamini, 35, on July 11 last year.

KwaZulu-Natal police said Mkhize went home to get a knife and when he returned, he stabbed the cousins to death.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mkhize then left the area and went into hiding. Murder dockets were opened at Greenwood Park SAPS for investigation.

Gwala said an extensive search for the accused led the detectives to the Bulwer area. Three three days after the killings, on July 14, he was found hiding at a relative's home.

The accused was arrested and detained at Greenwood Park police station.

Gwala said the Durban Regional Court found Mkhize guilty of two counts of murder last Wednesday and sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment for on each count

She said the Greenwood Park detectives’ dedication and commitment must be praised.

“We hope this sentence will bring closure to the family who lost their loved ones,” she added.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man from Empangeni was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping and kidnapping his girlfriend.

Gwala said the 14-year-old victim, from Dumisani Makhaye village, Empangeni, was on her way to school when she was stopped by her boyfriend in January 2019.

He dragged her to his homestead where he raped her and refused to allow her to go back to school.

He released her later that day. She went home and told her mother what had happened.

“A rape case was opened at Empangeni police station and the docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation,” Gwala said. “The accused was arrested at his place of residence for rape and kidnapping.”

She said the accused appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail.

“The case was moved to Empangeni Regional Court where he was convicted and sentenced to 18 years for rape and three years for kidnapping.”

THE MERCURY