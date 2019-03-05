Phillip MacDonald and the team of surgeons who performed his metabolic surgery which marked the centre's 500th surgery. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A Durban man was the 500th patient to receive metabolic surgery which is a historic milestone for the Metabolic Surgery Centre at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital. Phillip MacDonald said despite being overweight, he was always active and believes he was in denial about how much weight I had put on in recent years.

“I had reached a point at which I was 40kg overweight and had received warnings from healthcare practitioners about the dangers that this posed to my health, such as heightened risk for developing type 2 diabetes,” said MacDonald.

The 52-year-old said it was only after he saw pictures of himself at his brother’s birthday party that he realised how much weight he had gained.

“I have also had several episodes of high blood pressure, which is often associated with obesity, and this made me realise that, like my wife who had previously had the procedure at the centre and had greatly benefitted from it, I too needed to go this route,” he said.

The surgery was completed by Dr Ivor Funnell and his team, who have performed metabolic surgery on 11 couples.

Speaking from his hospital bed just a few hours after the laparoscopic metabolic intervention was completed MacDonald said the specialists and staff at the hospital have been “wonderful.”

“I am surprised at how little pain I have,” he added.

Funnell said the surgery had gone very well and he expects MacDonald to benefit from it greatly over the coming months.

According to Funnell, minimally invasive metabolic surgeries undertaken at centers accredited by the South African Society for Surgery, Obesity, and Metabolism (SASSO) are very safe and are known to achieve outstanding results for most patients, who find them “positively life-changing”.

Funnell’s partner, Dr Du Toit explained that metabolic surgery is undertaken laparoscopically through small puncture holes in the abdomen and works to limit how much one can eat and also reduces the absorption of nutrients by the digestive system.

He said the individual consequently feels satiated, or full, after consuming smaller portions of food and experiences changes in the entire metabolic system to support weight loss.

