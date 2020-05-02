Durban mayor backtracks on decision to close beach promenade

Durban - Less than four hours after eThekwini Muncipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, announced the closure of the Durban beach promenade as per Covid-19 level 4 regulations, it appears that the powers that be in the city had a change of heart.

On Saturday, just after 8am, the municipality said while they recognised that level 4 allowed some activities such as jogging and cycling (within a 5 m radius from your home) such activities were prohibited from taking place along the promenade.

Mxolisi said; " We are not going to take any chances. Everyone need to be mindful of the fact that the city is the epicentre of this pandemic. We are going to embark on a deep cleaning and sanitising operation of the entire facility before we open it to the public. We are appealing to our residents to bear with us and we apologise for the inconvenience. Yes, residents have been yearning for jogging and cycling on the promenade but we cannot dice with their lives."





However, by 11:35am, the city issued a statement explaining that residents in fact would be able to use the promenade on Sunday between 6am and 9am.





Furthermore, Mxolisi said the promenade would undergo a deep clean before it would be open for public use.





eThekwini Municipality’s Acting Head of Communications Unit, Mandla Nsele, said the promenade would be open but under very strict conditions, while other public spaces, including ablution facilities, remain closed until further notice.





"According to the regulations, only residents residing within the 5km radius are going to be able to use the facility from 6am - 9am. Law enforcement will unwaveringly monitor all activities allowed under level 4 and will not hesitate to deal with non-compliant members. Residents are encouraged to comply unceasingly with regulations of level 4 of South Africa’s Covid-19 lock-down, by among others wearing masks and practice social distancing," Nsele said.



