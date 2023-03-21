Durban mayor condemns murder of 24-year-old municipality intern

DURBAN - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the “senseless” murder of a 24-year-old intern Luyanda Cele. In a statement the municipality said Cele’s mutilated body was found in South Beach near the Metro Lodge. She had been reported missing.

“Cele’s body was found after she was reported missing three days ago. It is alleged that Cele left work at 4pm last week Friday, March 17, to have drinks,” said the municipality. The City said Cele was an intern at the Municipality’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit. According to the City, Cele had recently graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal before joining the municipality.

Kaunda conveyed his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cele. “Luyanda Cele was young and had a bright future ahead of her. She has been prevented from reaching her full potential as her life has been cut short. I extend my sincere condolences to those who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in peace,” he said. He called on police to leave no stone unturned to find Cele’s killer.

“As the leadership of eThekwini Municipality, I strongly condemn this senseless killing. I urge police to ensure that the person who committed such a heartless crime, faces the full might of the law,” he said. In an “IOL” report, Cele’s sister, Sithabile, said the family were called and asked to go to the Point SAPS station as a woman’s body had been found near Metro Lodge in South Beach. Sithabile said they were told that her sister’s bottom lip and tongue had been cut out.