Ash Wednesday starts Lent by focusing the Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer, usually through personal and communal confession. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has extended his well wishes to those observing Ash Wednesday. "This is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting which marks the seventh week before Easter. Such days are a constant reminder that we have a democratic government that promotes the right to freedom of religion as enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

"On this holy day, we want to assure the people of eThekwini that we will continue to protect the rights of all religious communities to practice their religion. We also call upon you to pray and fast for the social ills that are affecting our communities including gender-based violence,” he added.

The Mayor said that it is only when various sectors of the society work together that we can create sustainable communities.

“For this reason, eThekwini Municipality has established strong relations with the religious sector through the Interfaith Office which plays a critical role in promoting unity and social cohesion in our communities,” Kaunda said.