He urged the city’s various law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

He said the safety plan would prioritise overcrowding on the city’s beaches, traffic congestion and contravention of by-laws.

“We’ve hired 50 pool guides and 50 beach buddies to ensure that those enjoying our pools are safe. We also have 250000 armbands which will be issued to children in the event that they are separated from their parents.

“There will be 28 childminders deployed from 6am to 6pm daily as well as 75 permanent and 60 seasonal cleaning staff for the beachfront toilets.”

Kaunda also said that the city was committed to keeping its tourist sites clean.

“We’ll have 104 beach cleaning staff, 510 cleaning and solid waste staff and 252 litter pickers to augment the permanent and seasonal workers,” he said.

“Metro police will be working with SAPS and the Road Traffic Inspectorate to set up roadblocks throughout the city. We want to reiterate that our law enforcement officers will maintain high visibility on our roads and tourism destinations, assisted by our CCTV cameras.”

The National Prosecuting Authority has also been brought on board to deal with crime perpetrated against tourists.

“We’ve appealed to the SAPS and the NPA to ensure that cases involving tourists must be dealt with speedily because they are in the city for a short period of time,” Kaunda said.

He said the city had identified two sites that would offer safe accommodation for homeless people during the festive season.

“The sites, which are going to be monitored by the police, are in Mansel Road and across the City View Centre. We’ll implement the park and ride system that will be based at the old Durban Drive-In site. Our visitors will then be ferried to the beach via shuttles and no taxis and buses will be allowed on the beachfront,” Kaunda said.

He said vehicle access to the beach would be controlled when it was necessary to alleviate possible gridlock, adding that they were in communication with body corporates and hotels along the beachfront to issue permits for residents.

Yesterday also saw the unveiling a detailed plan aimed at ensuring the safety of local and international tourists during the festive season by the Department of Tourism and Police yesterday.

Speaking during the launch, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said they had crafted a workable tourism safety plan that comprised of preventing crime, effective response and appropriate support for crime victims.

“The strategy, to guide our response to the challenges of tourism safety, which impacts on the country’s tourism potential, was developed in consultation with various structures.

“We can also share that a forum has been established and includes representatives from the various stakeholders in the industry.

“In the long term, we will remodel the Tourism Monitors Programme so that they are linked with SAPS community police forums and community safety patrollers as part of SAPS community policing strategy,” she said.

