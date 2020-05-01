Durban mayor launches Social Relief Plan to help poor communities

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, today launched the Municipality’s Social Relief Plan in KwaNyuswa to respond to the socioeconomic challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The Social Relief Plan follows the announcement of the Economic Recovery Plan last week by mayor Kaunda, which seeks to provide some cushion for our businesses and minimise the negative impact the Covid-19 outbreak will have on the economy. “Combined, both these interventions will assist the most vulnerable in our society during this difficult period. Since the lockdown begun, the city, working with the provincial government, NGO’s and the private sector, has been assisting needy communities with food hampers and sanitization products,” said Kaunda. As part of the relief plan, the city will procure food hampers and vouchers to be distributed to 1000 indigent households in each ward, covering all 110 wards in eThekwini Municipality. Furthermore, the municipality is ensuring there is uninterrupted provision of water, electricity and refuse removal. Informal settlements and rural areas have been provided with water stand pipes, static tanks and ablution facilities.

Local councillors, working with the city officials, NGOs, churches and other community structures have compiled a list of all beneficiaries. This list has been scrutinised by all relevant stakeholders to eliminate the duplication of government resources and ensure that this support is provided to the most vulnerable in our communities.

The estimated cost of each food hamper or voucher is R 600.00 per household and the Municipality has set aside R66 million for this intervention.

Mayor Kaunda assured the public that there was a stringent process in place to ensure accountability and oversight. “Proper documentation of all the beneficiaries will be maintained, thereby guaranteeing that food hampers and vouchers are distributed to the right people,” Kaunda added.

“As we have moved to stage four of the lockdown, we want to continue to urge the residents of eThekwini Municipality to respect the regulations of the lockdown. Our behaviour is key in the containment or spread of this pandemic,” said Kaunda.

The Mercury