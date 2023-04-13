Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda warns delinquent City staff to shape up or ship out

Durban – eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has fired another warning shot at City workers, warning those who arrive late for work, leave early or are absent from duty to shape up or ship out. The mayor warned that these workers could face salary deductions as a result of this conduct.

He said those that continue with this unacceptable behaviour, should start clearing their desks. Kaunda issued the warning as he addressed the business community yesterday (Thursday) as he sought to assure them that the City was intent on dealing with delinquent staff that undermined service delivery. Kaunda had on several occasions complained about the performance of the City's workers. One media outlet said he called the workers lazy.

He has said previously that while the City had close to 25 000 workers, this number didn’t reflect in performance and the delivery of services on the ground. Kaunda told the business community leaders gathered at a hotel in uMhlanga on yesterday (Thursday) that the city manager was putting control measures in place to deal with delinquent workers. The business community was being briefed on the city’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 financial year.

“We are going to be dealing with the workers who arrive late, who are absent from work, who leave at midday to collect their children from school and never return to work; we are going to be dealing with all those workers,” he said. “When you, ( City workers) signed your employment contract, you never said that you would be leaving at midday to pick up your child and never return to work,” he said. “We will be looking at all those staff and we could be deducting money for the time when they are not at work. This will also help the municipality because this way ( deductions) we will be saving money,” he said.