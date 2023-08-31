Durban mayor offers his condolences after Joburg fire claims more than 70 lives

Durban – eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has offered his condolences after a fire that ripped through a Johannesburg CBD building claimed the lives of 73 people early Thursday. Kaunda conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the fire victims in Johannesburg in a statement and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, the leadership of the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial Government during this difficult period. “While the authorities are still trying to establish what could have been the cause of the blaze, we urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure that similar incidents do not recur.” Kaunda praised the work of emergency service teams who risked their lives during the rescue operations.

IOL reported that in the early hours of yesterday morning, a fire ripped through a five-storey building in the Johannesburg CBD killing, at last count, 73 people. A Malawian national who was living in the building when the fire broke out, told IOL how she had to jump from the second floor with her luggage, while the fire engulfed the building. “By midnight, I just heard people screaming and crying saying, ‘fire’ inside, ‘fire!’

The sound of people shouting echoed through the burning building, said a survivor who was trapped inside. IOL also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the fire while addressing police officers at a women's month event. He said: “I would like to offer my deep condolences to the families and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their place of accommodation in this terrible incident. “This is a great tragedy. Our hearts go out to every person affected by this disaster. “This incident calls on all of us to reach out to survivors and restore people's psychological well being and offer all help possible.