Durban mayor says municipal officials will be subjected to lifestyle audits









ETHEKWINI mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had his first sit-down interview with The Mercury to describe how he plans to curb corruption and get the city in order. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - City officials who live above their means will now have to answer on how they can afford their lavish lifestyles, or face criminal charges. This was the stern warning issued by eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, when he announced that all senior municipal officials would be subjected to lifestyle audits. The move is aimed at cleaning up the municipality and cracking down on rampant corruption that threatens to derail service delivery. During his first sit-down interview with The Mercury this week, Kaunda spoke about his plans to turn the city around, and ensure that the municipality’s R50.8billion budget is used to better the lives of its 3.4million residents. Kaunda first mentioned his commitment to implement lifestyle audits during his address at the Durban ICC’s Leadership Summit attended by Bishop TD Jakes last month.

However, this week Kaunda spoke at length about his commitment to ensuring that tender processes became more transparent, efficient and credible.

He said lifestyle audits would reveal if public servants were doing business with the city.

“We have realised that corruption has negative consequences on our economy and society. It negatively affects the integrity of our institutions, therefore this is our commitment to restore ethical leadership in our institutions,” said Kaunda.

The city’s internal audit team, together with the City Integrity and Investigations Unit and the SAPS, would head the lifestyle audits.

Kaunda said this was not a witch-hunt, but a true commitment to ensure that money was spent in a manner that would help the municipality respond to the people’s plight.

“Lifestyle audits say ‘live within your means’. If you get a salary, that salary must match what you have. You can’t earn a low-level salary, but drive a Rolls-Royce.

“Then that’s an indication that you have other sources of income.

“We want to make sure they are declaring where their extra income is coming from.

“If they declared then there’s no problem, but if we see that you are becoming richer and owning many properties, but the level we employed you on doesn’t really give you the ability to afford all those things, then you will have to answer,” he said.

Kaunda said that every official would be subjected to lifestyle audits, adding that the process had already started for some employees.

He did not reveal which departments the officials already undergoing audits were from, but said that the consequences would be dire if the audits revealed wrongdoing.

“If wrongdoing is found, then definitely they must be arrested. If there is money that the government must recoup from them, then that must happen and we will push for convictions out of these audits. The law is blind and should treat everyone equally,” said Kaunda.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Kaunda was sworn in as mayor in September, alongside former Finance MEC Belinda Scott, who took up the role of deputy mayor.

Kaunda said when he assumed his new responsibilities he had found staff morale to be low.

“A lot happened in the municipality and among senior officials in the last few months, so it was understandable they were suffering low morale.

“I’ve been meeting employees from different departments and checking on what challenges they face. We are also checking if they are doing their work,” Kaunda said.

He said they planned on holding team-building exercises to motivate staff to be proud of their employment.

“If staff are not happy then we won’t get the results we want. There are some employees who don’t do their work, and we know that they say they are attending meetings, but really avoiding their work,” he said.

Kaunda vowed to visit every ward in the municipality by July next year, saying he wanted to turn the tide and push municipal employees to become more proactive.

“I don’t want us to be getting complaints via emails,” he said.

“We need to be out there with the people and to see for ourselves what is going on and help them before they ask.”

Kaunda said they were looking into conducting checks at night with the electricity department to see for themselves what was not working.

In the same breath, he called on residents to take the lead in ensuring that their communities were clean, safe and productive.

The Mercury