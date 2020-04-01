Durban mayor to inspect rollout of city's intervention at hostels, informal settlements

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, is expected to visit the Glebelands Hostel and the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Thursday, with the aim of raising awareness around Covid-19. Kaunda will also urge residents to adhere to the restrictions of the 21-day lockdown as per the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the visits, Kaunda will assess the various interventions set out by the municipality to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Since last week, the municipality has taken a tough stance against the spread of the virus by implementing safety interventions at the city’s rental housing units, transit camps, informal settlements, mass care centres and Community Residential Units formally known as hostels.

Since the city began to implement stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 bar soaps and sanitisers are being distributed to about 21 000 city’s formal housing units. The city has also fast-tracked the provision of water and other essential services in informal settlements.

Kaunda said since the lockdown was declared, city officials have visited various hostels including SJ Smith, Dalton, Thokoza, Klaarwater and KwaMakhutha.