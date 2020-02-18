eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, is expected to make a visit to the Western Aqueduct water supply system on Wednesday. Last week the municipality announced a two-day shut down of the massive water supply system, which began at 6am on Tuesday and ends at 6pm on Wednesday.

According to the city, the main aim of the shutdown is to do a tie in of the new 800mm diameter steel main from Cato Ridge reservoir into the existing 1600mm diameter Aqueduct line.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the municipality will endeavor to fill all the reservoirs affected to top water level; however the behavior of respective reservoirs is different and dependent on downstream demands.

He said water tankers will be dispatched to service areas experiencing water outages during the shutdown period.