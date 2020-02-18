eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, is expected to make a visit to the Western Aqueduct water supply system on Wednesday. 

Last week the municipality announced a two-day shut down of the massive water supply system, which began at 6am on Tuesday and ends at 6pm on Wednesday.

According to the city, the main aim of the shutdown is to do a tie in of the new 800mm diameter steel main from Cato Ridge reservoir into the existing 1600mm diameter Aqueduct line.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the municipality will endeavor to fill all the reservoirs affected to top water level; however the behavior of respective reservoirs is different and dependent on downstream demands. 

He said water tankers will be dispatched to service areas experiencing water outages during the shutdown period. 

Here's a reminder of the affected areas:

Georgedale Reservoir zone: Georgedale and Mpumalanga

Hammersdale Low Level Reservoir: Hammersdale CBD

Hammersdale High Level Reservoir: Cliffdale and Mlaba village

Shongweni Reservoir Zone: Shongweni and Ntshongweni

Zwelibomvu Reservoir Zone: Zwelibomvu, Salem, Ofudu, Inwabi and Ngonyameni

Cato Ridge Reservoir Zone: Cato Ridge, Ntukuso, Kwaximba, Assimang

Abbattoir Resrvoir Zone: KwaXimba and Emadeleni

Alverstone Nek Res Zone: Alverstone, Alverstone North, Summerveld

Bothas Hill Reservoir Zone: Bothas Hill, Kwanyuswa, Mnamatha, Mabedlane and Magugwana

Emoyeni Reservoir: Hillcrest, Hillcrest Hospital, Winston Park and Gillitts

Knelsby Reservoir Zone: Hillcrest CBD and Hillcrest

Westriding Reservoir Zone: Westriding, Embo, Mkholombe, Kwanqetho, Mshazi, Waterfall, Crestholme and Pinkney park

Abelia Reservoir Zone: Kloof, Wybank andNew Germany

Jerome Drive Reservoir Zone: Pinetown CBD and New Germany

Emberton 1 Reservoir Zone: Kloof and Gillitts

Emberton 2 Reservoir Zone: Emberton and Kloof

Hygarth Reservoir Zone: Westmead industrial

Clubhouse Road Reservoir: Westmead Industrial and Booster to Tshelimnyama

Tshelimnyama 3 Reservoir Zone: Tshelimnyama, Dassenhoek, Mpola and Pitoli

Kwandengezi Reservoir Zone: Kwandengezi, Kwalinda and Coffee Farm

KwaDabeka 1 Reservoir Zone: Kwadabeka

Wybank Reservoir Zone: New Germany and Wybank

Ntuzuma 5 Reservoir Zone: Ntuzuma, Umzinyathi, Inanda and Etafuleni

All queries regarding water supply must be referred to the city's Call Centre via: 080 131 3013 or 073 148 3477.

The Mercury