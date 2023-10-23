Durban Metro cop held over seeking bribe for post

Durban - The acting head of Metro Police in eThekwini, Sibonelo Mchunu, has warned community members not to fall for scams from people promising them jobs in the unit through the “back door”. He was speaking after the unit arrested one of their own in a sting operation on Wednesday on allegations that the officer had promised a recruit a post in the unit, for a price.

The member, who has been on the job since 2022, had allegedly told the recruit who had been unsuccessful in the recruitment process that a spot could still be made available if they were willing to pay about R20 000 in bribe money. Metro police have been on a recruitment drive this year. They are looking to recruit close to 500 new members as the unit is shortstaffed. “We want to urge the public to never entertain the idea that metro posts are for sale. These are not for sale.

“They will lose out too because the money they pay will not be returned and the community member will have a difficult time to report this to relevant police authority, because they were also taking part in a criminal activity,” he warned. Speaking on the sting, Mchunu said: “The recruit called the metro police and informed them about the demand for money and the matter was referred to the investigation unit who set up the sting. The sting was set up within hours and the person was arrested.” The arrest was welcomed by the city’s councillors.

ADeC councillor Visvin Reddy said: “We commend the efforts of the Metro in carrying out this sting operation, which has led to the arrest of this individual. “We demand a full investigation be carried out into the incident to ensure that justice is served.” ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said: “We are extremely disappointed that a member of the Metro police has been arrested for corruption.