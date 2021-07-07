Durban metro police officer catches alleged knife-wielding robber red-handed

DURBAN – A Durban metro police officer was at the right place at the right time on Dickens Road in Amanzimtoti on Tuesday when he heard a woman scream and then saw a man running away with a handbag in his hand. Elizabeth Mjiyakho, 55, was walking along Dickens Road when she was confronted by the suspect just before 3pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 21-year-old suspect threatened Mjiyakho with two home-made knives and robbed her of her handbag, which contained her cellphone and R15 cash. “A metro police member was passing by and he noticed the incident and confronted the suspect. The suspect attacked the metro member with the two home-made knives. “The metro member withdrew his service pistol and fired three rounds, striking the suspect on his left leg,”she said.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said it was alleged that the suspect had just robbed a domestic worker and was running away with her handbag in his hand when the officer stopped his vehicle to apprehend him. Sewpersad said the officer, who is attached to the South Regional Command Office, was in the right place at the right time when he heard the screams and saw the suspect running away with the bag. Sewpersad said the suspect produced two knives to stab the officer and, in response, the officer shot the suspect in his thigh and lower leg.

“The knives were found at the crime scene, the handbag, purse and cellphone was also recovered,” he said. Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were called to assist on the scene of a shooting incident. He said the male suspect was treated by paramedics for one confirmed gunshot wound.

“He did have more than one wound but the other wound we could not confirm whether or not it was a gunshot wound, as it was a flesh wound. “There was one definite confirmed gunshot entry and exit wound,” said van Reenen. Van Reene said the suspect was treated and stabilised. Mbele said the suspect was arrested and taken under police guard to a local hospital.

Metro Police commended the officer for his quick action at the spur of the moment. Sewpersad said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was informed of the incident and was called out to the scene. A case was registered in terms of police procedure and policy with Ipid.